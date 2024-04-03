South Africa: University of Fort Hare Rocked by R171 Million Kickback Scandal - South African News Briefs - April 3, 2024

University of Fort Hare Rocked by R171 Million Kickback Scandal

The University of Fort Hare's anti-corruption efforts have been shaken by a R171 million kickback scandal allegedly involving top officials and management figures, reports News24. The scheme, detailed in an indictment presented to the court, implicates former investigations head Isaac Plaatjies at the core. Plaatjies purportedly orchestrated illicit contracts and kickbacks, with funds splurged on luxury items. Several high-ranking university officials, including Buhlungu's office manager and human resources director, have been arrested. The State alleges a web of corruption involving legal and forensic services, allegedly orchestrated to combat internal graft. Despite the arrests, University Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu remains resolute in his commitment to addressing criminality within the institution.

Gauteng High Court Clears Way for Arrest of Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula in Corruption Case

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has cleared the path for the State to proceed with the arrest of National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in connection with an R2.3 million corruption and money-laundering case, reports News24. Despite her lawyer's proposal for Mapisa-Nqakula to appear in court without the need for arrest or bail, the State has yet to respond to this offer. The case alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula received bribes during her tenure as defense minister. The Speaker contends the investigation against her is weak and rests on unreliable testimony. However, Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed her bid to prevent arrest, stating there was insufficient evidence to declare the arrest unlawful. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not confirmed when Mapisa-Nqakula will appear in court, raising questions about procedural transparency and the handling of key witnesses.

Life Sentence for Rapist Identified by Victim at Police Station

Mthethomusha Ndlovu, convicted of rape after being identified by his victim at a police station in 2021, received a life sentence from the Greytown regional court along with an additional 48-year jail term for robbery, possession of a prohibited firearm, and kidnapping, reports TimesLIVE. Ndlovu, aged 24, along with two accomplices, broke into the victim's home in February 2021, demanding valuables before raping her. The victim bravely reported the crime to Greytown police, where she recognized Ndlovu, who had been apprehended for another rape. Ndlovu was subsequently charged and sentenced accordingly.

More South African news