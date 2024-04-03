Malawi: Govt Maintains Its Stand Not to Hike Electricity Tariffs

2 April 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Ministry of Energy has sustained a suspension of a 40.9 percent electricity tariff adjustment.

The ministry's energy officer, Austin Theu, has disclosed this. "The December 2023 directive is still in force. Official communication from the government will be provided in due course," he said.

Last year, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) approved the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi's (ESCOM's) tariff revision. But on December 1, 2023, the ministry suspended the tariffs until April 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, a social commentator, Caesar Kondowe, while commending the government for the decision, believes it will be a long-term move to save citizens currently facing high inflation on basic needs.

