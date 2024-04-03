Zimbabwe: Late Musician Garry Mapanzure's Posthumous Track Out Soon

3 April 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tinei Tuhwe

The management of late Afropop musician Garry Mapanzure will be releasing a posthumous single track titled "Chirimumoyo Chirimuninga" this Friday.

Garry died aged 25 in a car accident in October 2023.

In a statement, his management Team1love Entertainment said, "We are happy to announce the release of Garry Mapanzure's new song on Friday 19th April 2024, Chirimumoyo Chirimuninga produced by Teddy Tee Jay Musik".

Garry became a household name in 2017 following the release of his hit song "Wapunza" which has garnered over 4,3 million views on YouTube.

In 2019 he was nominated for the AFRIMA award in the best artist category for his song "TV Room", a collaboration with Hillzy.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.