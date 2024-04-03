Zimbabwe: Late Musician Garry Mapanzure's Posthumous Track Out Soon

The management of late Afropop musician Garry Mapanzure will be releasing a posthumous single track titled "Chirimumoyo Chirimuninga" this Friday.

Garry died aged 25 in a car accident in October 2023.

In a statement, his management Team1love Entertainment said, "We are happy to announce the release of Garry Mapanzure's new song on Friday 19th April 2024, Chirimumoyo Chirimuninga produced by Teddy Tee Jay Musik".

Garry became a household name in 2017 following the release of his hit song "Wapunza" which has garnered over 4,3 million views on YouTube.

In 2019 he was nominated for the AFRIMA award in the best artist category for his song "TV Room", a collaboration with Hillzy.