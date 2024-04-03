Namibia: Mbumba Sends Condolences to Botswana After Death of 45 Nationals

Limpopo Dept of Transport
A bus plunged off a bridge into a ravine and caught fire in Limpopo, South Africa, killing 45 of the 46 people said to be headed for an Easter conference.
31 March 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

President Nangolo Mbumba has conveyed a message of condolences to the president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, following the death of 45 Batswana in a bus accident in South Africa.

The 45 Botswana nationals died in a bus accident in South Africa's Limpopo province on Thursday.

The bus, which was transporting Easter pilgrims from Botswana to Moria in Limpopo, plunged off a bridge.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences, on behalf of the people of Namibia, to president Mokgweetsi Masisi and the people of Botswana, following the tragic bus crash in South Africa's Limpopo province," Mbumba said in his message.

"The loss of 45 lives, predominantly citizens of Botswana, in this devastating accident has deeply saddened us all," he said.

Mbumba added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time. We share in the grief of the Batswana and stand in solidarity with the affected families as they mourn their loved ones."

He also said news about the sole survivor, an eight-year-old girl, brings a glimmer of hope amid the tragedy.

"We pray for her swift recovery and extend our support to her and her family as they navigate through the aftermath of this harrowing experience," he said.

