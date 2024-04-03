Zimbabwe: Dynamos Seek First League Win

Dynamos vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai is aware of the precarious position that the team finds itself in and hopes that they will be able to turn the tide today when they face Bikita Minerals at Sakubva.

After three games, Dynamos are one of only seven teams yet to win in the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership campaign.

And Jalai, who has been in top form this season and is still celebrating making the Warriors squad for the recent Four Nations Cup, believes a solid defence will help them secure maximum points.

"Whenever you are playing consistently and performing well you will be expecting a national team call up and I finally got one which came as a huge motivation and inspiration for me," he told Zimpapers Sport.

"It was a great deal of exposure for our defence; mixing with the guys who play in Europe we got to learn a lot and since we got back, our confidence level is high.

"Three of our back players were on national duty, this is something that should help us in a big way and judging by the way we played against Yadah, I am sure most of our battles will be won at the back."

Despite the winless start, Jalai believes that pressure from fans will push them to go all out for maximum points this afternoon.

"It has not been a good start for us but we have to take it, this is a game of points and for such a big team to be with two points at this stage is not good.

"We are hoping to start picking points so that we avoid unnecessary pressure in the future.

"When our paymasters and our fans start to give us pressure, demanding points, some of the players especially the youngsters and the latest acquisitions will definitely feel the heat because they are new so we need to avoid getting there at all costs."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dynamos coach Genesis "Kaka" Mangombe, who is under pressure to deliver, acknowledges that it will be very tough playing away from home against a team that has had an impressive start to their debut Premiership season.

Mangombe has in the past banked on his midfield which boosted of the prowess of the 2023 soccer stars' finalists Donald Mudadi and Tanaka Shandirwa but will make do without the duo this afternoon.

The duo did not travel with the team to Mutare as they are nursing injuries and they join captain, Frank Makarati who is still battling for fitness.

"Bikita are not pushovers as we witnessed when they played against CAPS United. So we need to be in our best form and make sure that we do not concede goals although some of our key players are out with injuries.

"One of our biggest shortcomings against Yadah was not scoring goals, our front line was not alert to the chances they got and in the short time we had after the game, we tried to look into that.

"The fact that we did not concede is a starting point for us although two points in three matches is not good for us. But as a coach I am not panicking because the fact we did not concede shows that we are in the right direction.

"Tactically we are okay and now we work on scoring goals."