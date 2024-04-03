Zimbabwe: City Academy Set for Ajax Dubai Camp

1 April 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Curtworth Masango

City Academy are tonight expected to travel for the Ajax Dubai camp in UAE comprising a group of players and officials.

The camp is set to end on April 5 and City Football Academy chief executive, Violet Gamuchirai Madzwamutse said they are looking forward to the event as they strive to continue being the country's goodwill ambassadors.

"Our target has always been to raise the Zimbabwe flag high everywhere we go. We have travelled around the world and proved that our talent can match anyone else. We want to continue being the goodwill ambassadors of the country," she said. "You find out that football agents from the first world would always have an eye for talent from West Africa but our continuous involvement in these elite camps is now proving otherwise.

"We have made a strong statement of our own and the reason why we are now part of this annual camp. And I am quite sure they are now interested in our talent as well just like all the other countries

"As an academy, we have learnt that it's difficult to work with the top academies and not value professionalism. It's one aspect of all our football structures have to work on and we are trying to share with our fellow academies back home that are also trying to learn from us.

She added: "The Ajax Dubai Camp is important for our players. It is always a pleasure for our boys as it allows them to learn new things and find out that there is no difference in football with players from all over the world.

"During this trip, parents are allowed to accompany their children which is good for many things. It allows the parents to live the dream of their children from a young age which will allow them to fully support them which is important."

