Zimbabwe: Kirsty Plays Down Brisbane Games Fears

Brisbane. — IOC Commission Chair Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe "poured water on the chaos engulfing" the Queensland government over the 2032 Olympic Games and its shifting venues, declaring the IOC remained "very positive" about Brisbane at its second annual meeting of the Coordination Commission for Brisbane 2032.

A controversial Brisbane 2032 venue plan may not be finalised for another 12 months but Olympic powerbrokers insist there is "no reason to start panicking".

Almost three years after Brisbane was named 2032 Olympic host, the Queensland government has released a divisive infrastructure plan.

International Olympic Committee's Coventry said it may take a "few months to a year" for it to be refined with a potential change in government set to further delay progress.

If elected in October, the Queensland opposition will appoint an independent infrastructure authority that will report back on February 2025 - just seven years before the Games are due to start.

But Coventry said time was still on the Brisbane Games' side and insisted there was no need for the IOC to "step in".

"Obviously there will be ... some point that we might start getting a little bit concerned," the IOC coordination commission chair said.

"But when big facilities are being planned, built and delivered there are quite specific timelines so we have quite a bit of confidence in that and won't be stepping in ...right now or in the foreseeable future.

"Let's wait and see the processes because we do have that time - there's really no reason to start panicking at this point."

Queensland Premier Steven Miles has copped criticism for his 2032 venue gameplan after ignoring an infrastructure review's key findings.

Coventry said she was aware of the fallout but remained confident Brisbane would host an "incredible Games" after organisers impressed with their 12 month progress report overnight.

"We have to remember that we are eight and a half years away, a lot of things will change," she said after meeting with the Brisbane 2032 organising committee.

"We are still very excited about the Brisbane 2032 Games.

"I am not seeing a change in that feeling from our side. We are very positive about Brisbane 2032 - we are very confident in the team that is in place."

Miles has come under fire for ruling out an independent infrastructure review's recommendation to build a US$3.4 billion stadium at Victoria Park in inner-Brisbane as the 2032 centrepiece.

Instead he opted to upgrade Suncorp Stadium, the ageing Gabba and the 49-year-old Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre.

Swimming champions Cate Campbell and Ariarne Titmus have led a chorus of disapproval but Ms Coventry said the IOC had no concerns.

"They need to decide what's best for them and everyone who lives in these areas - the Games need to fit the region," she said.

"When we are looking at Games delivery, we always put the athletes at the heart and centre of that.

"No matter what, we will deliver an incredible Games for all the athletes and we will make sure that the fields of play are world standard."

Brisbane 2032 organising committee president Andrew Liveris said due dilligence would be done over the next six months to see what the Games looked like under the government's infrastructure plans.

But he said work would start on some smaller scale Games projects in a move he hoped would reignite Brisbane 2032 support. -- Courier-Mail/Sports Reporter.