Rwanda: Dj Brianne to Get a Tummy Tuck

DJ Brianne, real name Esther Brianne Gateka, known for her exceptional music mixing skills, is set to undergo abdominoplasty today, Monday, April 1.

This surgical procedure comes after the acclaimed entertainer shared that she has endured abdominal pain for a long time.

Abdominoplasty, also known as a tummy tuck, is a cosmetic surgical procedure to improve the shape and appearance of the abdomen.

During a tummy tuck, excess skin and fat are removed from the abdomen. Connective tissue in the abdomen (fascia) usually is tightened with sutures as well. The remaining skin is then repositioned to create a more toned look, according to Mayo clinic.

Facing abdominal pain and health challenges, DJ Brianne, one of the few female disc jockeys in the country, sought medical attention, only to discover the necessity of this intricate surgery. Despite the daunting prospect, she approaches the procedure with resilience and faith, The New Times has learnt.

In her Instagram story post, DJ Brianne expressed her trust in divine guidance, and prayed strength for the journey ahead. "Mana ubane nanjye" (God be with me), she said.

With an anticipated duration of eight hours, the operation at Kanombe Military Hospital in 'Muhabura Wing' room is expected to address underlying health concerns, including the removal of excess fat.

She is the founder of La Perle Foundation, dedicated to supporting disadvantaged children, exemplifying her commitment to making a difference and changes one would love to see.

Born in 1996, DJ Brianne stepped into the spotlight during Covid-19 first lockdown inspired by the need to entertain people while at home.

She is now a top female DJ delivering good music vibes in pubs and clubs of Kigali such as Fuschia (Cercle Sportif), Chillax, to mention a few.