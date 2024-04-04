Africa: What Topics Should 'Healthy Me, No Cap!' Cover?

3 April 2024
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Enjoy our new show "Healthy Me, No cap!" and let us know your favorite topic for a chance to win a prize from DW.

Do you already know DW's series "Healthy Me! No cap"? In its episodes, the series talks about real health issues for young people in sub-Saharan Africa. You can find the episodes on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, as well as on our website.

We would like to know your favorite topic. Please choose a topic for our next season.

Choose one of the topics below

Infertility issues in men

Cosmetic surgeries

Breast cancer

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Preeclampsia

The deadline for participation is April 17, 2024. The winner will be chosen at random from the correct answers. Good luck !

Our conditions of participation apply.

You can watch all ten episodes of Healthy Me, No cap! here

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.