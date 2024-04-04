Rwanda: Cabinet Appoints New Officials At Food and Drugs Body

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame, on April 3, at Urugwiro Village, approved several appointments at Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (RFDA).

ALSO READ: Food and drugs authority gets Rwf2bn to boost regulation

These include Associate Professor Raymond Muganga, Head of Laboratory Services Department, Dr. Vedaste Habyalimana, Head of Drugs Department, Dr. Eric Nyirimigabo, Head of Food Department, Ines Uwineza, Division Manager for Drugs Testing, Dr. Peter Rwibasira, Division Manager for Vaccines & Biologics Testing, and Dr. Steven Nkusi, Division Manager for Human Medicines and Devices Registration.

ALSO READ: Rwanda FDA explains ban on over 100 cosmetics

Appointments of Dr. Doreen Ingabire, Division Manager, Veterinary Medicines and Devices Registration, Dr. Marilyn Murindahabi, Division Manager for Pharmaceutical Inspection and Licensing, and Lazarre Ntirenganya, Division Manager for Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Trial are among those approved.

They also include Theobald Habiyaremye, Division Manager for Drugs Import and Export Control, Dr. Jean Pierre Munyampundu, Division Manager for Food Registration and Information Control, Dr. Innocent Nyamwasa, Division Manager for Food Safety Monitoring, Inspections and Licensing.

Others are Jose Edouard Munyangaju, Division Manager for Regulatory Ecosystem Strategy, Marie Ange Uwase, Division Manager for Quality Management System, Solange Ninette Bazina, Division Manager for Food Imports and Exports, and Dr. Janvier Mukiza, Division Manager for Cosmetics and Household Chemicals Registration.

Elsie Uwumutima was approved as Director General of Corporate Services in the Ministry of Health.

At Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), Annick Ishimwe was approved as Division Manager for Medical Technology while Sophie Nzabananimana was approved Division Manager of Corporate Services.

New envoys to Rwanda

The cabinet also approved the appointment of six representatives of countries, and international organisations to Rwanda.

ALSO READ: New envoys pledge to strengthen bilateral relations with Rwanda

These include Pedro León Cortés Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia, with residence in Nairobi, Morakot Janemathukorn, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, with residence in Nairobi, Vu Thanh Huyen, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam to Rwanda, with residence in Dar es Salaam.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The envoys also include Ruslan Rafael oglu Nasibov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Rwanda, with residence in Addis Ababa, Michel Christophe Mbadinga, Honorary Consul of the Gabonese Republic, with a consular seat in Kigali as well as Fatmata Lovetta Sesay, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Rwanda.

The Cabinet was further briefed on the upcoming 30th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda (Kwibuka 30), programme for Mourning Week and 100 days of Genocide Commemoration in Rwanda and abroad as well as Host Country Agreement (HCA) with the African School of Governance Foundation (ASG Foundation) and its subsidiary entity, the African School of Governance (ASG).

It also approved draft law governing refugees and applicants for refugee status in Rwanda, Presidential Order governing the refugees and applicants for refugee status appeal tribunal, Draft law establishing tax on minerals, and Draft law amending law n° 024/2021 of 27/04/2021 governing cooperatives in Rwanda.