Tunisian Authorities Arrest, Charge Journalist Mohamed Boughaleb

New York — Tunisian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Mohamed Boughaleb and drop all charges against him, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday.

Boughaleb, a reporter with local independent channel Carthage Plus and local independent radio station Cap FM, was arrested by Tunisian police on March 22 and charged with "defaming others on social media platforms" and "attributing false news to a state official without proof." His arrest followed a defamation complaint filed by an unnamed employee of the Ministry of Religious Affairs over the journalist's social media posts and statements on television and radio concerning the ministry's policies and visits abroad.

On Wednesday, a trial court in the capital, Tunis, postponed Boughaleb's hearing until April 17, according to Hajer Tlili, a local journalist familiar with the case who spoke to CPJ.

If convicted of defamation, Boughaleb faces up to two years imprisonment and a fine of 120 dinars (US$38) under Article 128 of the penal code; attributing false news to a state official carries between one and two years imprisonment and a fine between 100 (US$31) and 1000 (US$320) dinars under Article 86 of the telecommunications code.

"Tunisian authorities' arrest and prosecution of journalist Mohamed Boughaleb is a clear example of how President Kais Saied's government is determined to target local journalists and undermine freedom of the press," said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna. "Tunisian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Boughaleb, drop all charges against him, and ensure that all journalists can work freely without fear of detention."

The state prosecutor at the Tunis trial court ordered Boughaleb's detention for 48 hours, according to the news reports and Tlili. On March 26, the court ordered his transfer to Mornaguia prison, 20 km (12 miles) west of Tunis.

CPJ emailed the Tunisian Ministry of Religious Affairs for comment on Boughaleb's arrest and charges but did not receive a reply.