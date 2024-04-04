South Africa: Former Speaker Surrenders to Police - South African News Briefs - April 4, 2024

Former Speaker Arrives at Police Station to Surrender

Former speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula surrendered herself to officials from the Investigating Directorate at the Lyttelton Police Station in Centurion on Thursday morning, following her sudden resignation the previous night, reports News24. Mapisa-Nqakula had previously evaded arrest for weeks but is now slated to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on corruption charges, with an expected bail application. The National Prosecuting Authority has stated it won't oppose bail in this case.

Police Kill Five Suspected Cash-In-Transit Robbers in Shootout

Five suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a gun battle with Mpumalanga police in Tasbet Park, Witbank, reports IOL. Following information about their arrival in Mpumalanga and an attempted robbery, police traced the suspects to a safe house where a confrontation ensued. Five suspects were killed on the scene, eight arrested, and nine fled. Recovered firearms and hijacked vehicles were linked to various criminal activities. Meanwhile, in Mariannhill, Durban, nine suspected criminals were shot dead in a police shootout, part of a group known for violent crimes including a recent rape during a house robbery.

Opposition Demands Ramaphosa's Personal Communication Amid State Capture Allegations

The Democratic Alliance (DA) demands President Cyril Ramaphosa's communication, including emails and WhatsApp messages, to disprove allegations of enabling state capture through cadre deployment, reports News24. This call follows a court ruling where the African National Congress (ANC) was found in contempt for not providing all cadre deployment records, particularly during Ramaphosa's tenure as the deployment committee's chairperson, with provided documents heavily redacted and lacking records from that period. The ANC attributed the absence of records to data loss from a crashed laptop and justified redactions under privacy laws. However, the court-mandated unredacted disclosure within 15 days, including accessing the personal email of an ANC official and a neutral IT expert's involvement. The DA warns of further legal action if compliance isn't met by April 24, 2024.

Emfuleni Municipality Issues Warning Over Contaminated Tap Water

The Emfuleni Local Municipality has issued a warning advising residents against consuming tap water due to contamination with sewage, prompting a shutdown of the water supply to Greater Evaton in Gauteng for testing, reports News24. Affected areas include Beverly Hills, Sonder Water, Graceland, Palm Springs, Lakeside, and various zones in addition to Greater Evaton. While water service has been restored, residents are advised to continue boiling water until Rand Water confirms its cleanliness. The municipality faces criticism for its limited alternative water supply options amid infrastructure challenges, with blocked sewer manholes and collapsing pipelines suspected as the contamination source. Political parties and activists have called for municipal dissolution over the water crisis. Meanwhile, ongoing efforts by Rand Water to repair the wastewater treatment plant underscore the broader challenges facing the region's water infrastructure.

