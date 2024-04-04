Zimbabwe: Rufaro Being Politicized - Harare Mayor Responds to Ban On Stadium

There is uncertainty amongst local football fans on whether the recently homologated Rufaro stadium will host topflight league action this weekend.

This comes after the Premier Soccer League said Rufaro was temporarily homologated to host games over the Easter holidays.

In response to the recent alleged ban, City of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume says it was just football politics.

"Rufaro is now being politicized, I think we are now entering into the realm of football politics, perhaps the administrators felt Dynamos should play its home game at Barbourfields not here (Rufaro) or maybe Dynamos is naive not to use its home.

"The home for Dynamos is ready, if they are naive to be told there is a toilet that is not clean and they cannot use the stadium then they are being dribbled.

"I cannot help anyone who is being dribbled or who succumbs to being dribbled," said Mafume in an interview at Rufaro stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

PSL's latest stance has left a number of football fans disgruntled on why it is taking so long to homologate the facility.

For the first time in nearly five years, the ceremonial home of football saw its gates opened for topflight league action, hosting four games in a space of five days.

Currently, Rufaro is home to all four Harare-based top-flight league clubs.

Meanwhile, ZIFA First Instance Board chairman Sheriff Musa, said Rufaro stadium was temporarily homologated and more work still needs to be done.

"We temporarily homologated Rufaro stadium to host games, although there are some few touch-ups that need to be done.

"Work is in progress and with the dedication that the Mayor has, we trust all that will be done," said Musa.