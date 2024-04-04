Tunisia: FM Calls Rwandan Counterpart to Speed Up Repatriation of Tunisian Physical Trainer's Body

3 April 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — After receiving the news of the death of the Tunisian citizen Adel Zran, physical trainer of Rwanda's ARP FC, who died on April 2 in Kigali, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, telephoned the Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent BIRUTA, to discuss this tragic event.

The Minister called on the Rwandan authorities to provide the necessary facilities and assistance and thanked the Rwandan Minister in advance for his continued cooperation and coordination with the Tunisian Embassy in Nairobi (Kenya) in order to repatriate the body of the deceased in the best conditions and as soon as possible, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

