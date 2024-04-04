Zimbabwe: Geo Pomona, Ghanaian Firm Exchange Notes

Blessings Chidakwa — A delegation from Geo Pomona Waste Management company has flown to Ghana to exchange notes with another waste management firm, Jospong Group, with a focus on sharing best practices, innovative technologies and sustainable waste management solutions.

The Asian African Consortium, a subsidiary of the Jospong group of companies, was in Zimbabwe a few weeks ago, led by their chief executive officer, Mrs Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong, who also toured the Geo Pomona Waste Management site.

During the visit to Ghana, Geo Pomona Waste Management will conduct site visits and meetings with key stakeholders within the Jospong Group, including executives, project managers and technical experts to gain insights into their waste management operations and facilities.

Geo Pomona Waste Management's visit follows a successful tour to Zimbabwe by Jospong Group.

"The purpose of this visit is to gain insights into the operations of Jospong Waste Management facilities and explore opportunities for a partnership with the Jospong Group in the field of waste management," reads Geo Pomona's itinerary in Ghana.

The scope of the visit is to understand the operations and best practices of Jospong Waste Management facilities, including waste collection, treatment, recycling, and disposal methods and then exploring potential areas of collaboration such as technology transfer, knowledge sharing, capacity building and joint ventures.

The team would be assessing the feasibility of replicating successful waste management models implemented by the Jospong Group, with a focus on adapting them to the local context.

The visit is also to identify opportunities for investment and business development in the waste management sector in Ghana, including market trends, regulatory frameworks, and potential partnerships with other stakeholders, while establishing channels for ongoing communication and collaboration between Geo Pomona Waste Management and the Jospong Group, to foster long-term strategic partnerships.

Meanwhile, FIFA has handed over a certificate to Geo Pomona Waste Management that approves its artificial turf as meeting its set standards.