Mogadishu, Somalia — In Thursday's weekly cabinet meeting, Somalia's cabinet made a significant decision regarding the country's intelligence agency, which is funded by the US.

The cabinet has appointed Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, known as Sanbaloolshe, as the new director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). This appointment comes as a replacement for Mahad Mohamed Salad, who has held the position until now.

Sanbaloolshe brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as a Member of Parliament, an Ambassador, and as the director of NISA on two separate occasions. His diverse background in various leadership roles is expected to contribute to the agency's strategic direction and operations.

The outgoing director, Mahad Mohamed Salad, is reportedly preparing to run for the position of Galmudug state president. According to sources, he has the backing of the Somali president place in his bid for the state presidency.

The change in leadership at NISA could have implications for Somalia's security and intelligence strategies moving forward. The cabinet's decision to appoint Sanbaloolshe reflects their confidence in his ability to lead the agency and address the security challenges that the country faces.

It is essential for the new leadership at NISA to prioritize the safety and security of the Somali people, as well as to strengthen the agency's capabilities in intelligence gathering and analysis. With the support of the cabinet and the Somali people, Sanbaloolshe's tenure as director of NISA is expected to bring about positive changes in the country's security landscape.