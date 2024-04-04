Tunisia: Resignation and Appointment of Archbishop of Tunis

Vatican City — The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the archdiocese of Tunis, Tunisia, presented by Archbishop Ilario Antoniazzi.

The Holy Father has appointed Bishop Nicolas Lhernould as archbishop of the archdiocese of Tunis, Tunisia, transferring him from the See of Constantine-Hippone, Algeria.

Archbishop-elect Nicolas Lherhould was born on 23 March 1975 in the diocese of Nanterre, France. After entering the Pontifical French Seminary of Rome and after obtaining a bachelor's degree in theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University, he was awarded a licentiate in patristic studies from the Pontifical Patristic Institute "Augustinianum" of Rome.

He was ordained a priest on 22 May 2004.

He has held the following offices: parish priest of Saint Félix, Sousse, Monastir and Mahdia (2005-2012); president of the Carthage Study Centre Association (2009-2014); Parish priest of Sainte Jeanne d'Arc in Tunis and vicar general of the archdiocese (2012-2019); national director of the Pontifical Mission Society for Tunisia (2019), until his election as bishop of Constantine-Hippone. He is currently vice-president of the Regional Episcopal Conference of North Africa (CERNA). (Agenzia Fides, 4/4/2024)