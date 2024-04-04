South Africa: Safa Saddened By the Passing of Kaizer Chiefs Player Luke Fleurs

4 April 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Chiefs confirmed that the 24-year-old Fleurs tragically lost his life on Wednesday night, 3 April 2024, during a hijacking in Johannesburg.

"It is with a great deal of sadness we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course," Chiefs said in a statement on Thursday.

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan said football has been dealt a huge blow with the passing of the former South African youth international player.

"We woke up to the heartbreaking and devastating news of the passing of this young life. This is such a huge loss for his family, friends, his teammates and football in general. We are all grieving this young man's passing. May his dear soul Rest in Peace," the SAFA President said.

