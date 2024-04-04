Angola: Head of State Opens Main Military Hospital/Higher Institute

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, inaugurated Thursday, in Luanda, the first phase of the Main Military Hospital, which also comprises a Higher Institute, equipped with modern technology to provide specialized assistance to personnel and their families.

The health unit has a capacity for 160 beds and was built in 33 months by the company Omatapalo. The facilities have an observation room, emergency room, imaging room, laboratory, ultrasound and will support the training of military health professionals.

After the inauguration, the President, accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, members of the Executive and senior officials from his office, carried out a guided tour of the hospital institution, which has two floors.