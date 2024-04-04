Africa: Penultimate Day of Newspace Africa Addresses African Space Programs

Luanda — The penultimate day of the 11th edition of NewSpace Africa (African Space Conference 2024) has two panels dedicated to updating African space programs, the event's spokesperson, Gilberto Gomes, said Thursday in Luanda.

Speaking to ANGOP, he highlighted that the event will once again welcome directors and representatives of African space agencies to share their experiences and bring proposals and partnership solutions, as well as panels linked to space applications for managing natural resources.

Gilberto Gomes made it known that another moment of the event is reserved for addressing spatial solutions to issues linked to climate change, disaster management and monitoring.

He added that in the second part there will be an approach to emerging technologies in the African space ecosystem, as well as a presentation by the South African space agency, which will introduce technologies to mitigate the socioeconomic impacts of the space environment on the African continent and the issue of training of staff for space programs.

The 11th edition of NewSpace Africa (Africa Space Conference 2024), which includes the participation of stands from the largest space agencies in the world, takes place from the 2nd to the 5th of April.

The event analyzes how technology can be used to solve the situation that Africa is struggling with regarding poverty, in terms of the transformative potential of space technology in issues related to agriculture, health and security.

The largest space event on the continent, organized by Space in Africa, in partnership with the African Union and the National Space Program Management Office (GGPEN), brings together decision-makers, government representatives, leaders of academia and the African space industry, in an environment which seeks to analyze the role of space in reducing the poverty gap.

The event has exhibitions from NASA (US Space Agency), the European Space Agency (ESA), SANSA (South Africa) and KSA (Kenya).

The exhibition also brings together representatives from 54 countries, with emphasis on emissaries from NASA, the European space agency, as well as Russia and China.