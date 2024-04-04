Angola to Pay Special Attention to Tourism Sector

3 April 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Talatona — The Tourism minister, Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel, on Wednesday in Luanda informed that a diagnosis will be made on the sector, aimed at improving the knowledge about the constraints that prevent the maximisation of tourism in the country.

The newly appointed minister - who was speaking at the portfolios exchange ceremony, in view of the separation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, through which they become different ministerial departments - assured that the focus will be strong on finding ways to boost tourism in Angola.

To overcome such challenges, Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel explained that after the diagnosis the sector will present the solutions.

He stressed that he will count on the commitment of the existing cadres in the sector.

"We'll look at the main constraints that there may exist, as well as listen to the chief operators in the tourism sector, in various domains, such as hotels and resorts, tourist places and agencies about their vision and the existing constraints", emphasised the Tourism minister.

In turn, Culture minister Filipe Zau (whose department used to have the tourism portfolio too) explained that there was a need to separate the two areas, recognising, however, that both will have to collaborate with each other.

Filipe Zau went on to explain that the independence of the two areas is intended to accelerate economic development and diversification, plus social well-being.

He concluded by disclosing that one of the challenges of the sector is to recover theatre halls.

