Somalia Expels Ethiopian Ambassador As Tensions Rise Over Port Deal

Mogadishu — In a significant escalation of tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, Somalia has sent back the Ethiopian ambassador and closed two consulates in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland and another in the breakaway region of Somaliland.

The move comes as a response to rising tensions over a controversial port deal, which has sparked fears of further destabilization in the Horn of Africa.

The port deal in question involves Ethiopia leasing 20 km of coastline in Somaliland, a territory that Somalia claims as its own. Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy since 1991 and has been seeking international recognition as an independent state. However, Somalia has consistently opposed this and insists that Somaliland is a part of its territory.

Ethiopia, a landlocked country, has been seeking access to a port for its economic and strategic interests. The memorandum of understanding signed on January 1st with Somaliland would allow Ethiopia to set up a naval base in the region. In exchange for this, Ethiopia has offered possible recognition of Somaliland.

The move has sparked a defiant response from Somalia, with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stating in February that his country would "defend itself" if Ethiopia goes ahead with the deal. This has led to a diplomatic crisis, with Somalia taking a strong stance against the port deal and Ethiopia's intentions in the region.

The situation remains tense, and the international community may need to play a role in mediating the dispute to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region. The Horn of Africa is already affected by various conflicts and humanitarian crises, and the port deal could potentially exacerbate the situation.

The future of the port deal and the relationship between Somalia and Ethiopia is uncertain. Both countries have a history of conflict and cooperation, and it remains to be seen how they will resolve their differences in this case. The situation is still developing, and the outcome could have significant implications for the stability of the region.