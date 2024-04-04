South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs Footballer Luke Fleurs Shot Dead

4 April 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

South African footballer Luke Fleurs was shot dead by robbers in Johannesburg in the latest incident to shock the crime-ridden nation, police and his club said on Thursday.

Fleurs, 24, a defender with Johannesburg's popular Kaizer Chiefs team, was gunned down Wednesday night as he refilled his car at a gas station in a northwestern suburb of the city, police said.

"It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg," his team said in a social media post.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Police said Fleurs was waiting to be served at a petrol station in his Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI when he was confronted by two armed men driving a white BMW.

"The suspects pointed him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car followed by his accomplice," said police spokesman Masondo Mavela.

The footballer was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, he added.

Authorities said they have opened a murder and car hijacking investigation. A manhunt for the suspects is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa paid tribute to Fleurs on social media.

"I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi family, and the entire South African football fraternity," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the Kaizer Chiefs team by their nickname.

South Africa suffers from extremely high crime rates -- a key political issue ahead of general elections in May, with opposition parties pointing to the government's perceived failure.

The country recorded almost 84 murders a day between October and December, according to official figures.

Kaizer Chiefs are one of South Africa's top teams, having won a record 53 domestic trophies.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.