Rwanda's Murekatete to Play in U.S. Women's College All-Star Game

4 April 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

US-based Rwandan international basketball player Bella Murekatete will participate in the 2024 Women's College All-Star Game slated for April 6.

The star center, who plies her trade at Washington State Cougars women's basketball, joins other seniors nationwide in a nationally televised contest on ESPN2.

It will be Murekatete's first time to play at the All-Star game.

The Women's College All-Star Game will provide 20 of the country's brightest stars one final opportunity to represent their programs and be recognized against the backdrop of the sport's championship weekend.

Intersport, an award-winning Chicago-based agency that launched a national women's college basketball all-star event alongside the WBCA 25 years ago, will host the event.

Murekatete, 23, appeared in all 36 games for the Cougars this year and averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

During the 2023-24 season, she became the all-time program leader in career rebounds (990), blocks (188), games played (153) and games started (145). She finished her WSU career with 1,552 points, good for fifth all-time in program history.

Before the season, she was named to the 2024 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List and was also named to the 2023-24 Preseason All-Pac-12 team.

Murekatete will suit up for either Team Lieberman or Team Miller, which will be coached by Naismith Hall of Famers and basketball legends Nancy Lieberman and Cheryl Miller, respectively.

The complete rosters for Team Lieberman and Team Miller will be announced the week of the event, while individual player commitments will be announced on a rolling basis in the coming days.

