Rwanda Improves Two Spots On Latest FIFA Ranking

Amavubi had a glorious outing recently drawing goalless with Botswana before defeating Madagascar 2-0 during their FIFA March international friendly games held in Antananarivo.

Their performance saw them climb to 131st with 1112.44 points up from 133rd in the world while they stayed in 40th place in Africa.

The Cranes of Uganda remain the highest ranked African team from the CECAFA region. They are ranked 92nd in the world and 19th on the continent, followed by Kenya (107th and 24th in Africa) and Tanzania who are 119th in the world and 32nd in Africa.

The top five African teams are Morocco (13), Senegal (17), Nigeria (30), Egypt (37) and 2023 AFCON champions Cote d'Ivoire (38).

On the world stage, Argentina, France, Belgium, England and Brazil makes up the top five.

Rwanda's highest ever position in the FIFA ranking was 64th in the world which was achieved in March 2015 under the tutelage of English gaffer Stephen Constantine whereas the lowest was 178th in the world in July 1999 under German trainer Rudi Gutendorf.

The country can move further up on the next FIFA ranking on June 20 if they get good results in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin on June 3 and Lesotho on June 10.

Meanwhile, Indonesia (134th) emerged the biggest climber in the March FIFA ranking where they improved eight places while Vietnam (115th) experienced the biggest drop, going 10 places down compared their recent ranking during the previous ranking in February.