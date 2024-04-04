South Africa: Condolences for Tony Heard

4 April 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to distinguished journalist, acclaimed editor, and former special adviser in the Presidency, Tony Heard.

Heard died at the age of 86 late last month following a short illness.

"Tony Heard was brave in his resistance to apartheid and was an influential thought leader who challenged the conscience and beliefs of South Africans who benefited from apartheid. He deployed significant newsroom resources to expose the brutality of the apartheid state and to portray the everyday suffering of oppressed and impoverished communities.

"In so doing, he mobilised and nurtured a generation of journalists who took a clear stand on critical issues in the country and scurried between typewriters and teargas to give a voice to those whose pleas and outcries were muzzled and repressed by the state," the President said.

On Heard's contribution to journalism, President Ramaphosa said he "inspired quality journalism which enriched the profession and media audiences alike and contributed to the inevitable momentum that led to our freedom."

"We value the contributions he made as well as a senior advisor to government in his later years. May his soul rest in peace".

Heard is survived by his partner Jane Porter and his children Vicki, Janet, Pasqua and Dylan.

Meanwhile, the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) referred to Heard as a "titan of journalism."

"With heavy hearts, SANEF mourns the passing of a doyen of a conscientious journalist whose contributions to the field left an indelible mark on South Africa and beyond," it said in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.