Kenya: Courts Suffer System Outage, Urgent Matters to Be Filed By Mail

Nairobi — The Judiciary has announced an intermittent system outage on the E-filing portal, affecting the electronic filing of cases.

In a statement on Thursday, the Judiciary advised applications under certificate of urgency and time-bound pleadings should be forwarded through respective court stations' email addresses for processing.

The Judiciary assured its technical team was working towards a full system restoration.

"We apologize for [the] inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding," the Judiciary stated.

The Judiciary scaled up the e-filing system on March 11, launching its nationwide use after piloting it in select courts.

The e-filling system provides citizens and non-citizens with a platform to initiate and complete the process of filing cases digitally.

It also provides an e-payment and e-receipting platform.

Speaking while launching the nationwide rollout, Chief Justice Martha Koome said E-filing will allow for remote case filing.

Koome added that the system will offer a convenient platform to engage the justice system online. The move, she noted, would improve accessibility, efficiency, and inclusivity.

She said the launch is a transformative step in making the justice system more efficient and accessible.

"This marks a giant leap in our commitment to transforming how we deliver justice through the strategic use of technology in alignment with the Social Transformation through Access to Justice blueprint of the Judiciary," CJ Koome said.

