Kenya: MPs Want Answers From Linturi in Raging Fake Fertilizer Scandal, Summons Issued

NAIROBI, Kenya - Members of the National Assembly are intensifying efforts to uncover the truth behind the fake fertilizer scandal by summoning high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Agriculture has extended invitations to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi and Principal Secretary Paul Rono to testify before the committee next Monday. They are expected to provide insights into how counterfeit fertilizer infiltrated National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores.

Additionally, the committee will hear from NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote and Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) Managing Director Theophilus Mutui regarding the fraudulent fertilizer within the fertilizer subsidy program.

Committee Vice Chair Brighton Yegon emphasized the need for compensating farmers who suffered losses due to the use of counterfeit fertilizer and holding accountable the fraudulent suppliers.

"The key question this committee seeks to answer is how the fake fertilizer managed to reach NCPB stores, particularly if officials were aware of its counterfeit nature," stated Yegon.

An earlier meeting to investigate the matter was postponed due to the unavailability of involved parties, except for the Managing Director of the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Yegon further announced that the committee plans to meet with SBL Innovate Manufacturers Limited, the producers of GPC Plus Organic Fertilizer, on April 9, 2024.

MPs will also conduct field visits to various NCPB depots nationwide to ascertain the availability, fairness in distribution, pricing, and quality of the fertilizer sold.

The findings from the agricultural committee's probe and field visits will inform a report proposing stern recommendations for approval by the House.

Yegon emphasized the gravity of the issue, stressing its potential impact on the government's efforts to ensure food security in the country.

Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga raised concerns about Agriculture CS Linturi's denial of the existence of fake fertilizer in the country despite KEBS flagging counterfeit fertilizer in multiple regions.

"We are aware of individuals aiming to sabotage the country's food security by using such fertilizer to profit from potential food shortages," stated Odanga.

He criticized the government's handling of the fertilizer shortage issue and called for urgent measures to support farmers facing challenges.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts