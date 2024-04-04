Africa: Global Leaders to Gather in Geneva, Aiming to Raise $1 Billion to Alleviate Ethiopia's Humanitarian Crisis

Addis Abeba — Senior officials from various countries and international organizations will convene in Geneva on 16 April, 2024 for a high-level pledging event aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia.

The primary objective of the event is to raise $1 billion to support the United Nations' prioritized humanitarian plan for the East African nation.

In anticipation of the pledging conference, the United Kingdom convened a meeting on 25 March, attended by representatives from the United States, European Union, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Luxembourg, the Ethiopian government, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the Ethiopia Humanitarian INGO Forum.

The meeting facilitated the establishment of a unified comprehension among participants regarding the situation in Ethiopia and provided a platform for deliberations on collaborative initiatives aimed at forestalling the exacerbation of food insecurity in the nation's most vulnerable regions.

Within the course of the meeting, the Ethiopian government elucidated its advancements in enhancing humanitarian data collection, conducting food security analyses, and prioritizing response endeavors.

Moreover, the government accentuated its continual endeavors to tackle the humanitarian crisis and to pursue sustainable long-term developmental solutions through collaborative efforts with development partners.

All United Nations missions stationed in Geneva and New York, in addition to non-governmental organizations, have received invitations to attend the conference scheduled for 16 April, with the aim of contributing to the $1 billion funding target.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Africa Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The upcoming pledging event represents a critical opportunity to mobilize resources, ensuring essential humanitarian assistance is delivered to Ethiopia's most vulnerable populations in the forthcoming months.

In its situational report issued on March 25, 2024, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) outlined that an amount of US$998 million is necessary to address priority humanitarian needs in Ethiopia over the ensuing three months and to ensure the sustained functionality of aid distribution channels thereafter.

The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (DRMC) revealed that the ongoing drought has impacted in excess of 6.6 million citizens.

The drought has inflicted adverse effects across numerous regions of Ethiopia.

Amhara and Tigray emerge as the most vulnerable areas, collectively constituting just over 50% of the nationwide 6.6 million individuals in dire need of emergency food assistance from January to March 2024.