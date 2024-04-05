Egypt Continues Its Daily Airdrops of Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

In continuation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to support the efforts made to ensure the implementation of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Air Force continued throughout the third and fourth days of this month of April to implement humanitarian air bridge missions to drop aid, basic needs, and urgent relief materials to support the Palestinian brothers in the north Gaza strip.

A number of Egyptian military transport aircraft took off from Egypt and Jordan, to carry out daily airdrops of humanitarian aid to the isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the countries participating in the international coalition.