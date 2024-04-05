Egypt Continues Its Daily Airdrops of Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

4 April 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

In continuation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to support the efforts made to ensure the implementation of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Air Force continued throughout the third and fourth days of this month of April to implement humanitarian air bridge missions to drop aid, basic needs, and urgent relief materials to support the Palestinian brothers in the north Gaza strip.

A number of Egyptian military transport aircraft took off from Egypt and Jordan, to carry out daily airdrops of humanitarian aid to the isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the countries participating in the international coalition.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.