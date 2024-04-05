South Africa: While the People Are Desperate for Jobs, the Country Is Rapidly Deindustrialising

4 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bonang Mohale

ArcelorMittal South Africa is acutely aware of the severe consequences of winding down the Long Steel business on the economy and in particular, on employment in SA.

Winding down the ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) Long Steel (Longs) business would have severe impacts on South Africa's engineering manufacturing and other sectors, with total job losses estimated at up to 120,000 and further damage being inflicted on the already fragile manufacturing sector.

Some 450,000 tonnes of the country's current local demand of 1.7 million tonnes cannot be supplied other than by AMSA's Longs. The ongoing congestion at the nation's ports means that importing these supplies is not a viable short-term option.

One sector that would be particularly hard hit by a closure, is automotive, which consumes some 70,000 tonnes of Longs business outputs. Seventeen suppliers would be directly impacted by closure with seven at risk of closing and four having to reduce operations. A wind-down will set the automotive industry's localisation programme back by at least seven years with the loss of some 7% of its unique local steel content.

In the short term, around 30,000 jobs in the automotive sector will be impacted, including suppliers and backward linkages, with this impact growing in the medium to longer term.

Since 2019, AMSA has assessed, in the utmost detail and with the deployment of high-level internal and external expert resources,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.