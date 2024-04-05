South Africa: 'Rule With Absolute Fear' - Organised Crime Kingpins Target Witnesses, Detectives to Deter Investigations

The assassination of witnesses, lawyers and detectives means people are increasingly afraid to speak out about organised crime. In Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, police are still trying to find a motive for the recent killing of seven people.

Lizette Lancaster, crime hub manager at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), says many people are afraid to make police statements or testify in court about crimes committed by organised criminal groups out of fear of violent retaliation.

Lancaster's comments come in the wake of a mass shooting in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, on 27 March. Seven people were killed.

Imizamo residents, including the local Community Policing Forum, are reluctant to comment on speculation that a taxi boss, who is in Pollsmoor Prison, ordered the killing of the seven people.

Police say the motive for the mass killing has not been determined.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, detectives are pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend the suspects.

The shooting took place around 7pm when gunmen opened fire on the occupants of a house in Molokwane Street in Imizamo Yethu.

"Five men aged between 20 and 45 did not survive the onslaught... while five other men were admitted to hospital with serious gunshot wounds. Two of the victims who were admitted to hospital succumbed, bringing the total fatalities to seven," Traut said.

On Thursday 4 April, a resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "I'm aware of the...