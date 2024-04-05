Africa: Standard Chartered, Old Mutual Fintech Arms to Launch UAE Wealth Management Platform

4 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

The new wealth platform will be headquartered in the UAE, the Middle East's financial hub, providing access to advanced budgeting, savings and investment solutions for users in the Middle East, Africa and southeast Asia regions.

Standard Chartered and Old Mutual's innovation, fintech investment and ventures arms - SC Ventures and NEXT176 - are joining forces to launch a wealth management platform for clients in the UAE, Middle East and Africa.

The strategic partnership will merge two ventures: SC Ventures-backed Autumn, a financial goals and wealth planning app that was incubated in Singapore; and NEXT176-backed 22seven, a budget aggregation and tracking app based in South Africa.

"The UAE and the Middle East are emerging as one of the leading destinations for wealth management globally -- whether it's high-net-worth income population, millennials, or Gen Z -- there is demand for technologically advanced and highly customised wealth management tools supported by ongoing financial education," said Benito Mable, venture and strategic partnerships lead based in the UAE, SC Ventures.

"The assets under management in the Middle East rose 16% to $1.2-trillion in 2022, according to BCG. The region is expected to grow further and remain the fourth-largest wealth hub in the world, making UAE a perfect market for our base."

The new wealth platform will be headquartered in the UAE, the Middle East's financial hub, providing access to advanced budgeting, savings and investment solutions for users in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.