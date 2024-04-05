South Africa: Revealed - - One in Six SA Political Party Leaders Has a Shady Past

analysis

Nine of the candidates topping political party lists to contest next month's general elections have a chequered past. They include a State Capture kingpin and an ANC veteran booted out for sexual harassment.

At least 17% -- one in six -- of the individuals who have put their hands up to be South Africa's next president have faced accusations of significant wrongdoing.

But only one -- former president Jacob Zuma -- looks set to be excluded from the ballot. The Constitution bars the election of anyone convicted and sentenced to more than 12 months' imprisonment without the option of a fine, but this prohibition ceases to apply five years after the sentence is completed.

In the majority of cases listed below, the political leaders in question have never received a criminal conviction, meaning they are legally eligible to be voted into the National Assembly.

Of the 52 parties now slated to appear on the national ballot on 29 May, nine have submitted lists topped by a character with a controversial history.

This is, remarkably, a slight improvement from the 2019 party lists, when we found that one in five leaders had previously faced criminal charges, professional sanctions or compelling evidence of wrongdoing for which they had yet to be prosecuted.

The leaders in question, alphabetically via party name, are as follows:

African Congress for Transformation: Ace Magashule

Magashule was booted out as...