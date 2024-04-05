South Africa Urgently Needs an Anti-Corruption Commission With Real Teeth - a Scorpions 2.0

opinion

The fight against corruption cannot be solved through slapdash legislation which does nothing to ensure the independence of the National Prosecuting Authority and, by extension, the Investigative Directorate.

We have not seen one high-profile politician responsible for capturing our state successfully charged and prosecuted.

Three years after the conclusion of the State Capture Commission and two years after the publication of its first report, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is simply not in a position to deal with the scale of corruption nor hold the individuals and entities implicated to account.

The NPA is required to fulfil its Constitutional mandate to prosecute crime without fear, favour or prejudice, but is itself an institution that suffered the most at the hands of the State Capture project.

The NPA has lost a vast number of experienced prosecutors, both to the private sector and to retirement. Very little has been done to remedy this loss.

The NPA is taking on the task of prosecuting complex criminal networks with a paucity of staff. At the same time, it must focus its efforts on rebuilding the hollowed-out institution while keeping the wheels of justice turning.

It is no surprise that it is struggling to prosecute these networks responsible for State Capture.

The NPA's inability to hold those implicated in corruption, money laundering, organised crime and terror financing to account has contributed to the...