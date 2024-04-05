Tunisia: Local Elections - April 13 Deadline for Submission of Accounts (Court of Auditors)

4 April 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, April 4 — The Court of Auditors has asked candidates for the second round of the 2023 local elections to submit their financial statements for these elections by April 13, 2024.

In a press release published on Thursday, the Court of Auditors recalled that candidates must submit the bank statement of the single account opened for the electoral campaign for these elections, as well as a list of electoral expenses signed by the candidate and the financial agent.

This list must be drawn up in accordance with the model made available to candidates by the Court of Auditors on its website, the Court added.

The Court also asks candidates to submit a detailed list of activities and meetings organised during the campaign for the second round of local elections, with the approval of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE).

The aforementioned documents must be submitted in their entirety to the General Secretariat of the Court of Audit, or to the secretariats of the regional and territorial chambers of the Court, by April 14, with an acknowledgement of receipt.

The Court warned that candidates who fail to submit the required financial documents by the deadline will be subject to the penalties provided for in Article 98 of Organic Law 2017-16.

The election campaign for the second round of the local elections ran from January 21 to February 2.

