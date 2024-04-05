Tunisia: Sheikh Zayed Book Award - Ahmed Somai and Houssemeddine Chachia Win Prizes

Tunis, April 4 — Tunisians Ahmed Somai and Houssemeddine Chachia have won prizes at the 18th Sheikh Zayed Book Award, SZBA 2023-2024.

Six winners and one publisher were selected by an anonymous jury in the various categories of this major Emirati world prize for Arab literature and culture.

The full list of winners was announced on Thursday in the categories of Literature, Young Author, Translation, Contribution to the Development of Nations, Arab Culture in Other Languages, Editing of Arab Manuscripts, and Publishing and Technology.

For this 2024 edition, no titles were selected in the Children's Literature and Art and Literary Criticism categories.

Ahmed Somai won the translation prize for "Al-Ilm al-Jadeed" (La Scienza Nuova - The New Science) by the author Giambattista Vico. This book, translated from Italian into Arabic, was published by Adab Publishing and Distribution in 2022.

Houssemeddine Chachia is the winner in the Young Authors category for "Al Mashhad al-Moriski: Sardiyat al-Tard fi al-Fikr al-Espani" (The Moorish Landscape: Tales of Expulsion in Modern Spanish Thought). The book is published by the Centre de recherche et d'intercommunication des connaissances.