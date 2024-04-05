Mozambique: INAM Forecasts Torrential Rain and Floods in Southern Mozambique

Maputo — Mozambique's National Meteorology Institute (INAM) is forecasting torrential rain and floods for Friday in southern Mozambique.

According to INAM meteorologist, Acácio Tembe, the torrential rain, which will vary from 30 to 50 millimeters in 24 hours, is expected to hit the provinces of Gaza and Inhambane and Maputo province and city.

"The forecast is for the weather to worsen from Friday night onwards and during the weekend we will continue with some rain. The rains could occur until next Monday', Tembe said.

He said that there is an urgent need to increase vigilance and disseminate information to warn people who are in areas at risk, given that the soil in the south is saturated from the torrential rains of 24-25 March (which reached 300 millimeters in 48 hours).

"We are very worried because people have been displaced. We can't say in detail what might happen with these rains, but our forecasts indicate that the rains will fall heavily, which could aggravate the situation in the southern provinces of the country', he said.