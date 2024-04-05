Mozambique: Tax Authority to Install Technological System for Border Control

Maputo — The Mozambican Tax Authority (AT) intends to install this year, a Geospatial Technological System for Border Control (GIS) in order to overcome challenges associated with controlling and monitoring the national borders.

According to the Director-General of Customs, Taurai Tsama, who was speaking on Wednesday, in Maputo, at a seminar on the Challenges of Implementing GIS, "the implementation of advanced technologies, such as satellite images and GIS, has emerged as an innovative and essential strategy for overcoming the challenges associated with controlling and monitoring national borders.'

"The initiative aims to optimize surveillance and strengthen inspection operations along Mozambican borders, in a context where there is a shortage of adequate means and human resources', Tsama said.

For her part, Etelvina Mazalo, a GIS analyst and head of the task force set up under this initiative, explained that with this system, the country will be able to detect activities along the border using satellite images, radar systems, surveillance cameras, and unmanned aerial vehicles, enabling the authorities to track movements, identify suspicious activities and detect possible threats.

"It's almost impossible to control borders properly using people alone. That's why we have to use tools that enable us to do this remotely. GIS will help draw up accurate and up-to-date maps of border areas, including international boundaries, customs offices, collection units, checkpoints, patrol routes and surveillance infrastructures', she said.

Mazalo also explained that the implementation of GIS will enable the national authorities to collect and analyze data related to border control and to tackle smuggling, drug trafficking and the illegal movement of people.

"The control, surveillance and monitoring of Mozambican borders is in line with the government's strategy to guarantee sovereignty and prevent the occurrence of illegal activities', she added.

