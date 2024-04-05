Mozambique: Nine Blinded Due to Self-Medication for Conjunctivitis

Health authorities in Cabo Delgado had recorded a conjunctivitis outbreak, with more than 250 cases confirmed in a week during February 2024 in northern Mozambique.

Maputo — The health authorities at Nampula Central Hospital (HCN), in northern Mozambique, have been forced to remove the eyes of nine patients due to complications caused by self-medication for hemorrhagic conjunctivitis.

Since the outbreak of conjunctivitis, the authorities have recorded over 8,000 cases in seven provinces. The first case was diagnosed on 13 February at the HCN ophthalmology department.

According to the HCN ophthalmologist Sândia Sumbane, cited by the independent television station STV, these people lost their eyes because, instead of seeking assistance from the national health service, they resorted to self-medication and traditional medicines (including washing their eyes in urine).

Sumbane explained that the number of patients whose eyes will be surgically removed will rise to 11, in Nampula alone, since there are currently two more people in the HCN awaiting surgery

The ophthalmologist called on the public not to resort to home remedies, due to the risk of complications that can lead to blindness.

Regarding the use of sunglasses as a method of prevention and even cure, the authorities explain that this only works for those who have already been infected, in order to protect themselves from the sun's rays.

During the peak period, HCN used to receive 30 cases of conjunctivitis a day, but now the number has dropped to three or four cases a day, which is why the HCN's ophthalmology department opened this week to deal with any ophthalmology case, after a period in which it dealt only with cases of hemorrhagic conjunctivitis.