Mauritius: Japan Donates Oil Spill Response Equipment to Mauritius

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) proceeded, today, to the handing over of oil spill combat equipment to the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change under the technical assistance entitled 'Enhancement of institutional capacity on oil spill response for the Republic of Mauritius' at the Pollution Response Unit of the National Coast Guard in Quay B, Port Louis.

The Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano; the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, Mr Masahiro Kan; the Commandant of the National Coast Guard (NCG), Captain C. G. Binoop; the Acting Port Master of the Mauritius Port Authority (MPA), Captain Kavidev Newoor; Experts from JICA and other stakeholders were also present for the occasion at this handing over ceremony which marks the solidarity between Japan and Mauritius.

In his address, Minister Ramano highlighted the ongoing collaboration with JICA and the Maritime Disaster Prevention Centre (MDPC) of Japan to enhance Mauritius's institutional capacity for oil spill response.

He further outlined the project's benefits, including the development of tactical, operational, and sensitivity maps for key regions, creation of an oil spill trajectory simulation model, and training programmes. Minister Ramano noted the training of trainers in Japan and the imparting of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Level 1 and Level 0 training to local responders and communities.

MDPC experts, he added, alongside trained officers, conducted training sessions for 60 first responders nationally and at the Mauritius Ports Authority (MPA) level. Additionally, over 40 participants from various sectors in Port Louis and Black River regions received training, with 40 first responders in Rodrigues also benefiting from IMO Level 1 training in January 2024, added the Minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Recognising the escalating maritime trade and associated risks of vessel accidents and oil spills, Minister Ramano stressed the necessity for Mauritius to possess adequate oil spill combat equipment. He also expressed his gratitude to the Government of Japan for donating crucial equipment, which will bolster the capacity of relevant personnel in its handling, storage and maintenance.

As for Ambassador Kan, he underlined the shared interests between Japan and Mauritius, pledging continued support for more development cooperation projects. He expressed hope that the donated equipment would complement existing efforts by the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management, and Climate Change. Japan wants to assist Mauritius in the best possible way and as the Ambassador of Japan to Mauritius, he will always work hard to act as a bridge between the countries.

Before proceeding to the symbolic handing over of the equipment to the Minister, experts from JICA conducted a walk-through of the oil spill response equipment. The equipment received include items such as oil absorbent rope, spilled oil sorbent boom, oil skimming net, oil booms, oil boom connection adapter, and oil collecting outrigger.