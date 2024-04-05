Mauritius: 3D Virtual Visit of Aapravasi Ghat National Heritage Site to Be Launched Soon

In view to create a bespoke interactive and immersive 3D virtual tour of the Aapravasi Ghat, the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation in collaboration with the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council, initiated the Immersive Discovery: 3D Virtual Visit of a National Heritage Site Project.

In this context the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, accompanied by the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, and the Chairman of Aapravasi Ghat Trust Fund, Mr Hariduth Ramgoolam, made a site visit to take stock of progress of the 3D virtual visit of the National Heritage Site Synopsis.

The virtual tour will be accessible through a dedicated app for the Metaverse, as well as Android and Apple apps for viewing on mobile devices and iPads in around two weeks time. It will digitally capture and preserve the site, and its historical significance as the landing site of the first batch of indentured labourers in Mauritius in the 19th century.

In a statement after the visit, Minister Balgobin highlighted the pervasive nature and facilities of technology and innovation while indicating that Government is trying its best possible to ensure that the country is not left behind. The project, he said, will enable a person through the use of a virtual reality headset to immerse into the virtual tour in four languages namely English, French, Creole and Hindi. Visitors will, therefore, be able to delve into the rich history of Aapravasi Ghat, and learn about its cultural importance, he pointed out.

The Minister underlined that the project will also provide educational opportunities for local communities, schools, and tourists and at the same time foster cultural appreciation and inclusivity. He encouraged the youth to come up with innovative projects and benefit from the support of the MRIC to realise their projects.

As for Minister Teeluck, he underscored that this world heritage site is an important symbol of Mauritian identity that needs to be further promoted in line with the recommendations of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The project will allow a larger number of persons to get access to the country's rich cultural heritage as well as bring the country's history closer to the population, he stated. The Le Morne World Heritage Site and other national heritage sites will be made accessible through virtual reality in a second phase, he said.