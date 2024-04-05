Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations - Finance Minister Meets Local Artists

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, met, this afternoon, various local artists and representatives of arts and culture associations in the context of the Pre-Budget Consultations 2024/25.

In a statement following the meeting, the Vice-Chairman of the Mauritius Telugu Maha Sabha, Mr Atmaramoodoo Pentayah, lauded the initiative of the Ministry, and underlined that it served as a platform to bring together local artists of various sectors together to share their recommendations aimed at improving the arts and culture sector.

As regards the Mauritius Telugu Maha Sabha, Mr Pentayah informed that a request was made for modern means to help it reach its objectives pertaining to promoting arts and culture. Furthermore, he expressed conviction that Government will continue to offer support and assistance to his organisation for further development.

On her part, the Co-Founder of the House of Digital Art, Ms Astrid Dalais, indicated that during the meeting, she brought forth the prevailing challenges faced by her cultural institution for operating in the city of Port-Louis. She pointed out that a proposal was made to: extend the hours during which public transport facilities are available; waive the value added tax for cultural organisations established in Port-Louis; and provide for more research opportunities and training for local artists, amongst others.