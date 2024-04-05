Namibia: Body of Baby Discovered At Walvis Bay Dump

4 April 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Written By Puyeipawa Nakashole

The lifeless body of a newborn baby was discovered at the Walvis Bay municipal dump site by a local sub-contractor on Wednesday.

This was announced in an incident report by Erongo regional crime coordinator deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Thursday.

According to Iikuyu, the sub-contractor was at the rubbish dump for work when one of his employees informed him about the discovery and alerted the police.

It is alleged that the body of the newborn baby was discovered among the rubbish.

"Police found a lifeless body of a newborn baby boy, whose body was taken to Walvis Bay State Hospital for certification before it was transported to the police mortuary for post-mortem examination," he said.

The police investigation is ongoing.

