Namibia: Govt Spends N$39,8m On Funerals, Celebrations in One Year

The office of the Prime Minister spent N$39,8 million on 38 funerals, Independence Day and Heroes Day celebrations last year.

These funds were from the office's N$1,1 billion budget for the previous financial year.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa Amadhila on Tuesday motivated her office's budget allocation for the year in the National Assembly.

"The prime minister accounted for the funds spent on state events held during the year under review: state and official funerals: N$33,8 million; Independence Day: N$2,9 million; Heroes Day: N$3,1 million," she said.

On average, each of the funerals cost the government N$889 473.

In the 2022/23 financial year, the government spent N$2,1 million on 23 state funerals.

"N$2 million was spent on 23 burials; N$1 million was spent on the 32nd Independence Day anniversary at Swakopmund in the Erongo region; Heroes Day commemoration: N$1,8 million was spent on Heroes Day commemoration at Mariental, in the Hardap region," former deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said last year.

Moreover, the prime minister said the government has not spent half of the N$892 million by 28 February this year.

"Against a budget of N$892 million, as at 28 February 2024, the expenditure under the drought relief programme stands at N$361 million, of which N$307 million was expended towards food assistance, while the logistics costs [took] up N$33,7 million," she said.

Livestock subsidies cost N$7,2 million, while water provision accounted for N$13,8 million.

The prime minister expressed concern that the rainfall pattern has started to show drought and low grazing patterns in most parts of the country.

"As a result of this, the office will conclude assessments on the immediate interventions needed to save lives and support livelihood, due to imminent drought in 2024," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

Over N$700 million was spent on the current drought-relief programme, conducting the annual vulnerability assessment and analysis, the operationalisation of the national emergency operation centre, the development of the national resilience building strategies, and the continued roll-out of the commodity and beneficiary management information system, among others.

The Public Service Commission would require N$35,3 million, while the Cabinet administration support management has been allocated N$15,6 million.

The Cabinet decisions experience a less than 50% execution rate, the prime minister highlighted.

Last year, the Cabinet took 284 decisions for implementation offices, ministries and agencies.

"The bi-annual reports on the implementation of Cabinet decisions were compiled and submitted to the Cabinet for approval. As per the findings of the reports, 43% of the Cabinet decisions were fully implemented.

"The implementation of the remaining 57% of the decisions requires a longer time, and their implementation is ongoing," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.