Namibia: SOS Children's Villages Namibia Launches Donation Box At International Airport

SOS Children's Villages Namibia (SOSCVN), in partnership with the Namibia Airports Company (NAC), recently unveiled a new initiative at the Hosea Kutako International Airport aimed at supporting children in need.

The collaboration resulted in the placement of a donation box at the departure lounge at Gate 6.

The donation box initiative seeks to raise funds to benefit children under the care of SOSCVN, particularly through their Youth Employability Projects and alternative care programme.

Established in 1984, SOSCVN currently provides shelter and support to 232 children across its houses, with each house accommodating a maximum of eight children and a caregiver.

SOSCVN interim national director Julieta Ferreira underscored the organisation's mission.

"We provide care to children who have lost parental care and assist children who are at risk of losing parental care. We have to raise more funds locally to be able to sustain our programme and to provide the quality care the children need."

SOSCVN board chairperson Emilia Nambahu highlighted the importance of community support at the launch. She urged individuals passing through the airport to generously contribute to the cause, emphasising the impact such donations could have on improving the lives of vulnerable children.

"Please be humble and donate. This will go far for a Namibian child."

NAC commercial officer Eben Nengola expressed full support for SOSCVN.

"If you find yourself at the international airport of Namibia, please locate the donation box and contribute. It's for our children and their needs," he said