Eritrea: Russian Delegation Visits Northern and Southern Red Sea Regions

4 April 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — A senior delegation from the Russian Federation, led by Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, accompanied by Gen. Flipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, along with other high-ranking military commanders, embarked on a tour of development and infrastructure sites in the Northern and Southern Red Sea Regions on 3 April.

During their visit, the delegation explored key facilities including the Assab International Airport and its adjacent port, the Haleb Boat Manufacturing and Maintenance Plant, the Fish Corporation and Ice Productions in Assab Sekir, various fish processing plants, and wind energy facilities in Borasole, among other infrastructures as well as Nakura Island.

The two sides also explored opportunities for cooperation, especially in the development of fisheries infrastructure in Idi, Tio, and other sites. Throughout the tour, coordinators at each site provided detailed briefings to the delegation, offering insights into ongoing and planned projects.

The tour was attended by Maj. Gen. Teklai Habteselasie, Commander of the Eritrean Air Force: Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay, Commander of the Eritrean Defense Forces Training Center; Brig. Gen. Abraham Andom, Commander of Eastern Command: Col. Melake Teklemariam, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Naval Force; and Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports.

This visit by the senior Russian Naval Delegation is part of a series of regular consultative forums aimed at strengthening ties and fostering collaboration between relevant entities of the two nations.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.