Sudan Air Force Conduct Further Airstrikes Across Darfur

Nyala / El Fasher — Reports state the Sudanese Air Force launched airstrikes targeting various sites in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, as well as the areas of Mellit and Zirug in North Darfur yesterday.

According to civil society activist Dr Fadl Elgali, who spoke to Radio Dabanga, the warplanes dropped three barrel bombs in Nyala. One of these barrels hit the major Mecca bridge, a vital artery connecting the southern and northern parts of the city.

Elgali also states that airstrikes targeted a market to the east of the army command centre of the 16th Infantry Division, adding that there "were no reported casualties resulting from that bombing".

Sources from North Darfur reported that a warplane was sighted in the skies above El Fasher before heading towards the areas of Mellit and Zirug to the north of the city.

Radio Dabanga was unable to gather detailed information from these areas due to communication difficulties exacerbated by poor network coverage.

The Sudanese Air Force launched similar bombing raids on RSF targets in neighbourhoods in El Fasher, resulting the deaths of at least three last week.

In a separate airstrike raid, nine people were killed and 14 others were injured, including children, in an air raid on El Fasher, the second one on the city within 24 hours on March 25.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) asked civilians to stay away from RSF sites in El Fasher, as they are considered "a legitimate target for aerial bombardments".

Efforts to obtain more information about the situation are ongoing.