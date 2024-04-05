Youth Think Tank: What Makes Young Women Successful in STEM Careers?

Mastercard Foundation
Youth Think Tank developed research asking the question “what makes women successful in STEM careers?”
2 April 2024
Mastercard Foundation

Download the report

The Youth Think Tank is a research group made up of young people from the Foundation's networks. In partnership with  Restless Development , it trains and mentors young people to conduct research, collect evidence, and document youth needs, challenges, and aspirations.

Key Findings

  • The confidence women have in their abilities helps them to deal with setbacks.
  • Support from parents, mentors, and partners play a role in women's success in STEM.
  • training and hiring environments are generally supportive of women in STEM careers, but discrimination in the day-to-day delivery of their work is a challenge for women.

