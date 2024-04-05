Youth Think Tank: What Makes Young Women Successful in STEM Careers?

Youth Think Tank developed research asking the question “what makes women successful in STEM careers?”

Download the report

The Youth Think Tank is a research group made up of young people from the Foundation's networks. In partnership with Restless Development , it trains and mentors young people to conduct research, collect evidence, and document youth needs, challenges, and aspirations.

Key Findings

The confidence women have in their abilities helps them to deal with setbacks.

Support from parents, mentors, and partners play a role in women's success in STEM.

training and hiring environments are generally supportive of women in STEM careers, but discrimination in the day-to-day delivery of their work is a challenge for women.

