Kenya's Weekly Coffee Sales Reach $10 Million

Kenya's Coffee prices surged by three percent in the latest auction, driven by concerns of a global shortage exacerbated by heavy rains disrupting Brazilian crop yields. This spike propelled farmers' overall earnings for the week to $10 million.

During this week's auction, the price of the beverage soared to $245, up from $237 in the previous sale.

On Tuesday, both arabica and robusta coffee prices experienced significant increases in the world market, with arabica hitting a one-month high and robusta reaching an unprecedented peak.

Market momentum was fueled by persistent worries stemming from Monday regarding the potential impact of extensive rainfall in Brazil's key coffee-producing regions on crop yields.

The Minas Gerais region, which accounts for roughly 30 percent of Brazil's arabica production, suffered negative impacts from the rains, raising concerns about supply disruptions in the market.

This uptick in prices translated into a commendable boost in the overall sales value, climbing to an impressive $10.2 million from the previous $7 million.

Notably, Kenya's premier coffee-grade AA witnessed a spike in value, with a 50-kilo bag commanding $315 compared to the previous sale's $313. Similarly, Grade AB, the second-tier in terms of quality, experienced an increase, fetching $247 per bag, up from the preceding $237.

The government of Kenya is actively advocating for coffee reforms aimed at increasing farmers' earnings by eliminating brokers along the value chain.

Kenya primarily sells up to 95 percent of its total production to the world market, with only five percent allocated for local consumption.